Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAIL IMMED PETS OK case by case. LOVELY 3 LEVEL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE W/ GARAGE IN LONGMEADE COMMUNITY! LIVING AND DINING ROOM WITH LARGE WINDOW BUMPOUT, WOOD FLOORS. LARGE SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/ ISLAND PLUS DINING SPACE WALKS OUT TO DECK. FAMILY ROOM w/ FIREPLACE WALKOUT TO PATIO. SEE DOCUMENTS FOR ONLINE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS. $25 PER MONTH FOR EACH APPROVED PER. HCV VOUCHERS WELCOMED. POOL MEMBERSHIP IS INCLUDED.