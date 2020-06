Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

55+ Gated Community. Renovated to Perfection! This an impressive 2 bedroom /2.5 bath condo townhouse, located in Leisure World of Maryland. It features a stunning kitchen with tile backsplash, granite counters, and S/S appliances. Beautiful floors throughout main and upper levels! The community amenities feature fitness center, pool, clubhouse, golf course, walking trails, wood shop, and more! Must show proof of renters insurance.