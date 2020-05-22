14200 Wolf Creek Pl

Amenities
Availability
February 2019
Currently have tenants occupied with a move-out date of end of January 2019
Location
Wintergate at Longmead Crossing Condominium
14200 Wolf Creek Place #11, Aspen Hill MD 20906
Rental Description
Priced to go quick - $1800 / month and centrally situated in Aspen Hill 20906. 3 bedrooms 2-bathroom condo available with outstanding features and amenities such as open layout, full-size washer/dryer with storage in laundry room, security system ready, cable ready, spacious master bedroom, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and nice dining area!!
Features:
Ample Parking for Residents & Guests
Master BR w/Private Full Bath & Large Walk-In Closet
Private Patio/Balcony
Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances
Gas Fireplace, Custom Blinds, Wood Floors
Full Size Washer & Dryer w/Storage Closet in Laundry Room
Cable Ready
Security System Ready
Quiet Neighborhood
Great Central Location - Downtown Silver Spring, Wheaton, Olney, Rockville, Bethesda
Two Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts and Community Center
3.6 Miles to Glenmont Metro
Minutes to ICC (MD-200), 495, 95
Lease Terms:
$1800 Monthly Rental includes water, trash removal / recycling, parking for 2 cars and access to swimming pools.
1-month security deposit ($1800) plus 1st month rental ($1800) due prior to move-in
Minimum - 1-year lease
No smoking is permitted inside the property
$40 application fee
Other non-water utilities paid for by tenant (electric, gas, cable, internet, etc.).
Pet Policy:
No Pets Please
*Link to Youtube Walk Through Video**
https://youtu.be/2dzeXjhU3po
Pictures*
http://s67.photobucket.com/user/Musa171/library/14200%20Wolf%20Creek%20Place%2011
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4616203)