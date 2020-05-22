All apartments in Aspen Hill
14200 Wolf Creek Pl

14200 Wolf Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

14200 Wolf Creek Place, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Availability
February 2019
Currently have tenants occupied with a move-out date of end of January 2019

Location
Wintergate at Longmead Crossing Condominium
14200 Wolf Creek Place #11, Aspen Hill MD 20906

Rental Description

Priced to go quick - $1800 / month and centrally situated in Aspen Hill 20906. 3 bedrooms 2-bathroom condo available with outstanding features and amenities such as open layout, full-size washer/dryer with storage in laundry room, security system ready, cable ready, spacious master bedroom, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and nice dining area!!

Features:
Ample Parking for Residents & Guests
Master BR w/Private Full Bath & Large Walk-In Closet
Private Patio/Balcony
Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances
Gas Fireplace, Custom Blinds, Wood Floors
Full Size Washer & Dryer w/Storage Closet in Laundry Room
Cable Ready
Security System Ready
Quiet Neighborhood
Great Central Location - Downtown Silver Spring, Wheaton, Olney, Rockville, Bethesda
Two Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts and Community Center
3.6 Miles to Glenmont Metro
Minutes to ICC (MD-200), 495, 95

Lease Terms:
$1800 Monthly Rental includes water, trash removal / recycling, parking for 2 cars and access to swimming pools.
1-month security deposit ($1800) plus 1st month rental ($1800) due prior to move-in
Minimum - 1-year lease
No smoking is permitted inside the property
$40 application fee
Other non-water utilities paid for by tenant (electric, gas, cable, internet, etc.).

Pet Policy:
No Pets Please

*Link to Youtube Walk Through Video**
https://youtu.be/2dzeXjhU3po

Pictures*
http://s67.photobucket.com/user/Musa171/library/14200%20Wolf%20Creek%20Place%2011

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4616203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 Wolf Creek Pl have any available units?
14200 Wolf Creek Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14200 Wolf Creek Pl have?
Some of 14200 Wolf Creek Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14200 Wolf Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14200 Wolf Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 Wolf Creek Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14200 Wolf Creek Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14200 Wolf Creek Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14200 Wolf Creek Pl offers parking.
Does 14200 Wolf Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14200 Wolf Creek Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 Wolf Creek Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14200 Wolf Creek Pl has a pool.
Does 14200 Wolf Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 14200 Wolf Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 Wolf Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14200 Wolf Creek Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14200 Wolf Creek Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14200 Wolf Creek Pl has units with air conditioning.
