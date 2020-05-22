14200 Wolf Creek Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access pet friendly tennis court

Availability

February 2019

Currently have tenants occupied with a move-out date of end of January 2019



Location

Wintergate at Longmead Crossing Condominium

14200 Wolf Creek Place #11, Aspen Hill MD 20906



Rental Description



Priced to go quick - $1800 / month and centrally situated in Aspen Hill 20906. 3 bedrooms 2-bathroom condo available with outstanding features and amenities such as open layout, full-size washer/dryer with storage in laundry room, security system ready, cable ready, spacious master bedroom, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and nice dining area!!



Features:

Ample Parking for Residents & Guests

Master BR w/Private Full Bath & Large Walk-In Closet

Private Patio/Balcony

Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances

Gas Fireplace, Custom Blinds, Wood Floors

Full Size Washer & Dryer w/Storage Closet in Laundry Room

Cable Ready

Security System Ready

Quiet Neighborhood

Great Central Location - Downtown Silver Spring, Wheaton, Olney, Rockville, Bethesda

Two Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts and Community Center

3.6 Miles to Glenmont Metro

Minutes to ICC (MD-200), 495, 95



Lease Terms:

$1800 Monthly Rental includes water, trash removal / recycling, parking for 2 cars and access to swimming pools.

1-month security deposit ($1800) plus 1st month rental ($1800) due prior to move-in

Minimum - 1-year lease

No smoking is permitted inside the property

$40 application fee

Other non-water utilities paid for by tenant (electric, gas, cable, internet, etc.).



Pet Policy:

No Pets Please



*Link to Youtube Walk Through Video**

https://youtu.be/2dzeXjhU3po



Pictures*

http://s67.photobucket.com/user/Musa171/library/14200%20Wolf%20Creek%20Place%2011



