Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

COME RENT THIS LARGE OUTSTANDING HOME! JUST INSTALLED NEW CARPET IN FAMILY ROOM & BASEMENT! HOME IS CLEAN, BRIGHT, & IN GREAT CONDITION! UPDATED WINDOWS, SIDING, CAC, BATH ROOMS, KITCHEN W/MAPLE CABINETS, APPLIANCES, & MORE! KITCHEN OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM WHICH WALKS OUT TO BACKYARD PATIO! BRIGHT FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM! ATTACHED GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING! GREAT LOCATION! HURRY!!! OWNER IS AGENT