13521 Keating St

Come take a look at this very spacious walkout basement apartment. It has 1 Large Bedroom, a WALK-IN CLOSET, Private Bathroom , large Living Area and a mini Kitchenette area. This is a very quiet neighborhood and home, this a non smoking home as well.



UTILITIES (water, gas, electric)- Tenant will be responsible for $150 per month or 1/3 of the utility bills. which ever is greater.



Applicant must have a steady job with last two pay stubs and most recent tax returns.



A credit check and or background check may be needed and will cost the applicant $45.00