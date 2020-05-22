All apartments in Aspen Hill
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
13521 Keating St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:30 AM

13521 Keating St

13521 Keating Street · No Longer Available
Location

13521 Keating Street, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come take a look at this very spacious walkout basement apartment. It has 1 Large Bedroom, a WALK-IN CLOSET, Private Bathroom , large Living Area and a mini Kitchenette area. This is a very quiet neighborhood and home, this a non smoking home as well.

UTILITIES (water, gas, electric)- Tenant will be responsible for $150 per month or 1/3 of the utility bills. which ever is greater.

Applicant must have a steady job with last two pay stubs and most recent tax returns.

A credit check and or background check may be needed and will cost the applicant $45.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13521 Keating St have any available units?
13521 Keating St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
Is 13521 Keating St currently offering any rent specials?
13521 Keating St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13521 Keating St pet-friendly?
No, 13521 Keating St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 13521 Keating St offer parking?
No, 13521 Keating St does not offer parking.
Does 13521 Keating St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13521 Keating St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13521 Keating St have a pool?
No, 13521 Keating St does not have a pool.
Does 13521 Keating St have accessible units?
No, 13521 Keating St does not have accessible units.
Does 13521 Keating St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13521 Keating St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13521 Keating St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13521 Keating St has units with air conditioning.
