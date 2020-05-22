All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 13417 Crispin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
13417 Crispin Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

13417 Crispin Way

13417 Crispin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

13417 Crispin Way, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big Detached Modern 5 BR Home!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this big 5+ detached home with nice big fenced in yard and plenty of living space! Home is a 5 level split. There are 5 bedrooms on the second and third levels and additional bedroom/den on the lower level. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with all new appliances. Main level is open concept with wonderful living/kitchen/dining area+ Separate dining room too! Storage galore with closets on each level. Home is located in a quiet subdivision in good school district within 2 miles of major shopping and metro! $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.

(RLNE5299998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13417 Crispin Way have any available units?
13417 Crispin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
Is 13417 Crispin Way currently offering any rent specials?
13417 Crispin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13417 Crispin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13417 Crispin Way is pet friendly.
Does 13417 Crispin Way offer parking?
No, 13417 Crispin Way does not offer parking.
Does 13417 Crispin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13417 Crispin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13417 Crispin Way have a pool?
No, 13417 Crispin Way does not have a pool.
Does 13417 Crispin Way have accessible units?
No, 13417 Crispin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13417 Crispin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13417 Crispin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13417 Crispin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13417 Crispin Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 3 BedroomsAspen Hill Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Hill Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America