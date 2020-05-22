13417 Crispin Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big Detached Modern 5 BR Home!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this big 5+ detached home with nice big fenced in yard and plenty of living space! Home is a 5 level split. There are 5 bedrooms on the second and third levels and additional bedroom/den on the lower level. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with all new appliances. Main level is open concept with wonderful living/kitchen/dining area+ Separate dining room too! Storage galore with closets on each level. Home is located in a quiet subdivision in good school district within 2 miles of major shopping and metro! $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.



(RLNE5299998)