Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic large and updated home available immediately. In excellent condition, located in the Brookhaven neighborhood of Rockville. Beautiful quiet street, just steps to neighborhood parks and amenities. Featuring updated kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL remodeled baths, new windows, driveway, huge deck out the back, fenced yard, and very large storage shed.~~