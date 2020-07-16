Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
Arnold
1911 Fohner Place
1911 Fohner Place, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Setting Arnold-Broadneck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car/Gar Split Entry Arnold, MD.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold

1 Unit Available
319 RAUSSELL PL
319 Raussell Place, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/3 acre corner lot boasts ample space inside and out! Beautiful hardwood floors and a 2-story living room welcome guests upon entry.

1 Unit Available
Cape St. Claire
888 STONEHURST COURT
888 Stonehurst Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1778 sqft
Welcome to 888 Stonehurst. This 3 level, stunning townhome is a corner unit, offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,632
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
14 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,710
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
19 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
14 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,594
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
29 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,394
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.

1 Unit Available
261 Ross Landing Rd
261 Ross Landing Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
Single Family Split Foyer - 4BR, 3 Bath - Property Id: 317741 Located in a water privilege community this 4 bedroom, 3 bath split foyer house sits on a large corner lot off a private road.

1 Unit Available
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A
80 1/2 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
655 sqft
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A Annapolis, MD 21401 Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open.

1 Unit Available
814 Woods Rd
814 Woods Road, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1136 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Pasadena! - Huge 4 Bed/2Bath SFH in Pasadena! Walk inside to this split level home to your living room with hardwood floors and nice natural light! Open to the dining room and has direct access to your big deck with access to

1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

1 Unit Available
1840 KIMBERWICKE PL
1840 Kimberwicke Place, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
nice home on super large 6 acre private lot .. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT 1ST FLOOR EXCEPT THE DEN AND POWDER ROOM. , HAS SUPER LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH LARGE SITTING ROOM AND LARGE BATHROOM .

1 Unit Available
115 LONGFELLOW DR
115 Longfellow Drive, Severna Park, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fully Furnished rental in Brittingham! Available with a 2 week notice. Six bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Great room, sun room, office. Lawn care included in rent.

1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,

1 Unit Available
707 Shelton Avenue
707 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2114 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1162 Hayman Drive
1162 Hayman Drive, Arden on the Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
4118 sqft
Rare Severn River water front with panoramic views! Updated home 5 bedrooms, 5 baths located in Arden on the Severn. Large level front yard, mature landscaping, private beach, private pier and is well protected by 2 jetties.

1 Unit Available
803 LATCHMERE CT #203
803 Latchmere Court, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE August 1, 2020. Immaculate 2 BR, 2 BA condo in sought after Rivergate. Large sunny and open floor plan w/neutral colors, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and extra large deck backing to woods.

1 Unit Available
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL

1 Unit Available
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.

1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.

1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.
City Guide for Arnold, MD

"Wilmer" is a local celebrity in Arnold, MD, but don't expect him to sign an autograph: Wilmer is a proud 200-year-old white oak (Maryland's state tree), who stands serenely in Arnold Park amid a colorful and vibrant plethora of birds. At 128 feet tall, Wilmer is in the running to become Maryland's own official living state tree.

Arnold was settled by its namesake, John Arnold, in the early 19th century. It spanned 300 acres between the Magothy and Severn rivers in Maryland, and today it's just five miles away from the state capital of Annapolis and home to more than 23,000 residents. Arnold is nestled pristinely into the beautiful Broadneck Peninsula, which means its citizens enjoy scenic cliffs, beaches, and river views. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arnold, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arnold renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

