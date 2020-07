Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulously cared for home with recently updated kitchen and baths. New carpets and fresh paint throughout along with a large master bedroom with huge master closet that is the envy of the neighborhood. Lots of space to relax and entertain, whether inside or out on the deck. Backs to woods for a peaceful setting that makes the stress of a long day just melt away. Close to the state capital, the Naval Academy and major routes for easy access to Annapolis, DC or Baltimore.