Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD

1117 Old County Road · (443) 274-1922
Location

1117 Old County Road, Arnold, MD 21146
Arnold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Opulence at its finest! This quaint and impeccably kept detailed cape cod is a true Severna Park, Maryland find. It offers so many features; 3+ bedrooms, 2 .5 baths, family room, separate living and dining room, rare-find knotty-pine walls, screened in patio, vaulted ceilings, updated windows and so much more! Spaces are crafted by a refined and highly practical floorplan. Set the stage for a show-stopping Severna Park lifestyle. The superb market location brims steps away from shopping, dining and doing! Curious about what makes Severna Park so wonderful? Live like a local and find out for yourself. Amazingly priced at what most townhomes have rented for. Landlord does lawn maintenance so you get more time to relax and have fun!Shopping for everything you need is 5 - 10 minutes away.Dining for just about any taste is 5 - 10 minutes away. Better yet, take the bicycle.Have an RV? The home has a 50 Amp connection. No extra storage fee.Have a boat? Park it in the yard while not in the water. No extra storage fee. Need a marina? There are plenty around. Convenient to DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft. Meade and USNA. A discount on the rent and the security deposit will be given to active duty military. Application processing will include credit and background check for each applicant 18+ years old; minimum 700 FICO. Application fee $50 ($35 active military). Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD have any available units?
1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arnold.
Does 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD offer parking?
No, 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD have a pool?
No, 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
