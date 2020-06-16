1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Opulence at its finest! This quaint and impeccably kept detailed cape cod is a true Severna Park, Maryland find. It offers so many features; 3+ bedrooms, 2 .5 baths, family room, separate living and dining room, rare-find knotty-pine walls, screened in patio, vaulted ceilings, updated windows and so much more! Spaces are crafted by a refined and highly practical floorplan. Set the stage for a show-stopping Severna Park lifestyle. The superb market location brims steps away from shopping, dining and doing! Curious about what makes Severna Park so wonderful? Live like a local and find out for yourself. Amazingly priced at what most townhomes have rented for. Landlord does lawn maintenance so you get more time to relax and have fun!Shopping for everything you need is 5 - 10 minutes away.Dining for just about any taste is 5 - 10 minutes away. Better yet, take the bicycle.Have an RV? The home has a 50 Amp connection. No extra storage fee.Have a boat? Park it in the yard while not in the water. No extra storage fee. Need a marina? There are plenty around. Convenient to DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft. Meade and USNA. A discount on the rent and the security deposit will be given to active duty military. Application processing will include credit and background check for each applicant 18+ years old; minimum 700 FICO. Application fee $50 ($35 active military). Schedule your tour today!