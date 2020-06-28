918 Palladi Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Great Location! Townhome for rent 3 bedrooms and basement! - Up for rent we have a nice town home in a great location and some nice features! Here are the things that make this house stand out:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 2 Bathrooms

3.) Finished basement!

4.) Washer and dryer included

5.) Central air and heat!

6.) Fenced in yard with parking pad

7.) Nice storage shed in back yard

8.) Great Location- near the beltway, I-95, and shopping close by.



Come check it out and schedule a tour today! Additional photos and application available at:

mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5110175)