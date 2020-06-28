All apartments in Arbutus
918 Palladi Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

918 Palladi Drive

918 Palladi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

918 Palladi Drive, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location! Townhome for rent 3 bedrooms and basement! - Up for rent we have a nice town home in a great location and some nice features! Here are the things that make this house stand out:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 2 Bathrooms
3.) Finished basement!
4.) Washer and dryer included
5.) Central air and heat!
6.) Fenced in yard with parking pad
7.) Nice storage shed in back yard
8.) Great Location- near the beltway, I-95, and shopping close by.

Come check it out and schedule a tour today! Additional photos and application available at:
mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5110175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Palladi Drive have any available units?
918 Palladi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 918 Palladi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
918 Palladi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Palladi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 918 Palladi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 918 Palladi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 918 Palladi Drive offers parking.
Does 918 Palladi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Palladi Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Palladi Drive have a pool?
No, 918 Palladi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 918 Palladi Drive have accessible units?
No, 918 Palladi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Palladi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Palladi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Palladi Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 Palladi Drive has units with air conditioning.
