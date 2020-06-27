905 Maiden Choice Ln

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Well-maintained 2 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located to UMBC, St Anges Hospital and I695! The main level offers a spacious living room with hardwood floors, a separate dining room, and a fully-equipped kitchen. The upper level offers 2 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer for added convenience. Additional features include a fenced rear yard w/ storage shed.
Pets under 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
(RLNE5046862)