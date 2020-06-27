All apartments in Arbutus
Find more places like 905 Maiden Choice Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arbutus, MD
/
905 Maiden Choice Ln
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

905 Maiden Choice Ln

905 Maiden Choice Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arbutus
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

905 Maiden Choice Lane, Arbutus, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Well-maintained 2 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located to UMBC, St Anges Hospital and I695! The main level offers a spacious living room with hardwood floors, a separate dining room, and a fully-equipped kitchen. The upper level offers 2 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer for added convenience. Additional features include a fenced rear yard w/ storage shed.

Pets under 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5046862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Maiden Choice Ln have any available units?
905 Maiden Choice Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 905 Maiden Choice Ln have?
Some of 905 Maiden Choice Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Maiden Choice Ln currently offering any rent specials?
905 Maiden Choice Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Maiden Choice Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Maiden Choice Ln is pet friendly.
Does 905 Maiden Choice Ln offer parking?
No, 905 Maiden Choice Ln does not offer parking.
Does 905 Maiden Choice Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Maiden Choice Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Maiden Choice Ln have a pool?
No, 905 Maiden Choice Ln does not have a pool.
Does 905 Maiden Choice Ln have accessible units?
No, 905 Maiden Choice Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Maiden Choice Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Maiden Choice Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Maiden Choice Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Maiden Choice Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct
Arbutus, MD 21227

Similar Pages

Arbutus 1 BedroomsArbutus 2 Bedrooms
Arbutus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArbutus Apartments with Parking
Arbutus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist University