905 Maiden Choice Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Well-maintained 2 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located to UMBC, St Anges Hospital and I695! The main level offers a spacious living room with hardwood floors, a separate dining room, and a fully-equipped kitchen. The upper level offers 2 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer for added convenience. Additional features include a fenced rear yard w/ storage shed.



Pets under 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE5046862)