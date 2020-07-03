5811 RICHARDSON MEWS

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE July 1 2020. Fully remodeled brick front townhome close to UMBC, Baltimore City & BWI airport. 2 assigned parking spots, lawn care and water all included in price of rent. Newer hardwood floors throughout open living room and dining room. Completely updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, newer cabinetry, ceramic tile floors and slider to rear. Fully fenced rear with pavers patio and yard. Large family room in lower level with laminate floors. Recessed LED lights in family room, kitchen, master bedroom and master bath. Master suite includes double closets and ceiling fan. Attached master bath has updated cabinetry, ceramic tile floors and full ceramic tile shower with glass doors. Additional fully remodeled bathroom plus 2 additional bedrooms on upper level. Utility room in lower level with laundry and metal storage shelving. Convenient access to commuter routes 95, 295 and 695.