Arbutus, MD
5811 RICHARDSON MEWS
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

5811 RICHARDSON MEWS

5811 Richardson Mews Square · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Richardson Mews Square, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE July 1 2020. Fully remodeled brick front townhome close to UMBC, Baltimore City & BWI airport. 2 assigned parking spots, lawn care and water all included in price of rent. Newer hardwood floors throughout open living room and dining room. Completely updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, newer cabinetry, ceramic tile floors and slider to rear. Fully fenced rear with pavers patio and yard. Large family room in lower level with laminate floors. Recessed LED lights in family room, kitchen, master bedroom and master bath. Master suite includes double closets and ceiling fan. Attached master bath has updated cabinetry, ceramic tile floors and full ceramic tile shower with glass doors. Additional fully remodeled bathroom plus 2 additional bedrooms on upper level. Utility room in lower level with laundry and metal storage shelving. Convenient access to commuter routes 95, 295 and 695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS have any available units?
5811 RICHARDSON MEWS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS have?
Some of 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS currently offering any rent specials?
5811 RICHARDSON MEWS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS pet-friendly?
No, 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS offer parking?
Yes, 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS offers parking.
Does 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS have a pool?
No, 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS does not have a pool.
Does 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS have accessible units?
No, 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS has units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS have units with air conditioning?
No, 5811 RICHARDSON MEWS does not have units with air conditioning.

