1130 LINDEN AVENUE

Freshly painted and renovated attractive 3 bedroom & 1.5 bath townhome in Maiden Choice Village! Hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, and updated kitchen w/ SSA, tons of cabinet space, table space, and exterior access. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and hardwood floors, and one full bath. The lower level features an extra room for flex space/office/den/bonus room and a huge utility room w/ laundry, built-ins, a half bath, and exterior access. This home has a fenced-in parking pad out back, plenty of off-street parking, and is conveniently located to 695, 95, 195, and route 30!! NO PETS!