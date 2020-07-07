All apartments in Arbutus
1130 LINDEN AVENUE

1130 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Linden Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted and renovated attractive 3 bedroom & 1.5 bath townhome in Maiden Choice Village! Hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, and updated kitchen w/ SSA, tons of cabinet space, table space, and exterior access. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and hardwood floors, and one full bath. The lower level features an extra room for flex space/office/den/bonus room and a huge utility room w/ laundry, built-ins, a half bath, and exterior access. This home has a fenced-in parking pad out back, plenty of off-street parking, and is conveniently located to 695, 95, 195, and route 30!! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 LINDEN AVENUE have any available units?
1130 LINDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1130 LINDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 1130 LINDEN AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 LINDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1130 LINDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 LINDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1130 LINDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 1130 LINDEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1130 LINDEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1130 LINDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 LINDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 LINDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1130 LINDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1130 LINDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1130 LINDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 LINDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 LINDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 LINDEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 LINDEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
