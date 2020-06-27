All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated June 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

1040 Grovehill Road

1040 Grovehill Road · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Grovehill Road, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
3 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms. Available July 15th for $1695 per month. Living room and dining room have hardwood floors. Has one full bath on the 1st level. Large updated kitchen with access to back deck and fenced in yard. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath. One full bath upstairs. Basement is finished with large area and carpet. Laundry room, storage, and 1/2 bath in the basement. Easy access to 695 and 95. Pets allowed on case by case basis with deposit. Call Mary for showings at 410-984-2554.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Grovehill Road have any available units?
1040 Grovehill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1040 Grovehill Road have?
Some of 1040 Grovehill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Grovehill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Grovehill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Grovehill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Grovehill Road is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Grovehill Road offer parking?
No, 1040 Grovehill Road does not offer parking.
Does 1040 Grovehill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Grovehill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Grovehill Road have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Grovehill Road has a pool.
Does 1040 Grovehill Road have accessible units?
No, 1040 Grovehill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Grovehill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Grovehill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Grovehill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 Grovehill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
