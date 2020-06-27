1040 Grovehill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool pet friendly

3 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms. Available July 15th for $1695 per month. Living room and dining room have hardwood floors. Has one full bath on the 1st level. Large updated kitchen with access to back deck and fenced in yard. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath. One full bath upstairs. Basement is finished with large area and carpet. Laundry room, storage, and 1/2 bath in the basement. Easy access to 695 and 95. Pets allowed on case by case basis with deposit. Call Mary for showings at 410-984-2554.