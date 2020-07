Amenities

One Level Living on a corner lot in Murray Hill. Off Street Parking with Two Car Parking Pad. Bathroom just recently renovated with newer tile floor, granite dual sink. Hardwood floors thru out, gas fireplace. Kitchen features granite island, gas cooking and newer appliances. Rear Deck plus a shed. Great Murray Hill location, 1 block to Park Place/Westin Hotel, easy walk to Downtown Historic area. Pets Case by Cas. Available October 1st. More Photos to Come.