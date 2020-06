Amenities

Gorgeous home with over 4000 sq ft of living area. Hardwood floors on main and upper level, plantation shutters on all windows, gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless. 2 master bedroom suites and 2 more bedrooms, bath and loft. Finished basement with rec room with bar, full bath and unfinished storage space in basement. Lovely patio and gardens, community pool, water access and close to route 50.