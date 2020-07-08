All apartments in Annapolis
Location

5 Murray Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Large 2 Bedroom 2 bath second floor apartment. - This units offers large bedrooms and features a large living room with a gas fireplace that opens up to a large deck. The updated kitchen is complemented by a large dinning room. A bright and airy sun room can be used as an office or third bedroom. Additional features include washer/dryer and wood floors through out. Unit ids available June 6. TEXT Tom at 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Murray Avenue have any available units?
5 Murray Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Murray Avenue have?
Some of 5 Murray Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Murray Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5 Murray Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Murray Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5 Murray Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 5 Murray Avenue offer parking?
No, 5 Murray Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5 Murray Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Murray Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Murray Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5 Murray Avenue has a pool.
Does 5 Murray Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5 Murray Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Murray Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Murray Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

