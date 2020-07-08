5 Murray Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Large 2 Bedroom 2 bath second floor apartment. - This units offers large bedrooms and features a large living room with a gas fireplace that opens up to a large deck. The updated kitchen is complemented by a large dinning room. A bright and airy sun room can be used as an office or third bedroom. Additional features include washer/dryer and wood floors through out. Unit ids available June 6. TEXT Tom at 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing