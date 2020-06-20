302 HILLTOP LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Beautiful, bright, light-filled end unit on 2nd floor with private balcony. Lovely hardwood floors in the dining room, family and hall. Eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops, and ceramic tile flooring. Freshly painted and brand new plush carpeting. North Green is an intimate community surrounding a central pool with outdoor grilling and bar. Directly across from state of the art fitness facility "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center offering indoor track, rock climbing, skate park, ball fields and more. Prime location, only 5 minutes to downtown Annapolis and all of the festivities in Eastport.