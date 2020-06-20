All apartments in Annapolis
302 HILLTOP LANE

302 Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

302 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful, bright, light-filled end unit on 2nd floor with private balcony. Lovely hardwood floors in the dining room, family and hall. Eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops, and ceramic tile flooring. Freshly painted and brand new plush carpeting. North Green is an intimate community surrounding a central pool with outdoor grilling and bar. Directly across from state of the art fitness facility "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center offering indoor track, rock climbing, skate park, ball fields and more. Prime location, only 5 minutes to downtown Annapolis and all of the festivities in Eastport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 HILLTOP LANE have any available units?
302 HILLTOP LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 302 HILLTOP LANE have?
Some of 302 HILLTOP LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 HILLTOP LANE currently offering any rent specials?
302 HILLTOP LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 HILLTOP LANE pet-friendly?
No, 302 HILLTOP LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 302 HILLTOP LANE offer parking?
No, 302 HILLTOP LANE does not offer parking.
Does 302 HILLTOP LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 HILLTOP LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 HILLTOP LANE have a pool?
Yes, 302 HILLTOP LANE has a pool.
Does 302 HILLTOP LANE have accessible units?
No, 302 HILLTOP LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 HILLTOP LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 HILLTOP LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 HILLTOP LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 HILLTOP LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
