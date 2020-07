Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool refrigerator

Great unit in the best location for enjoying all that Annapolis has to offer. Convenient to everything. Minutes to Rte 50, historic downtown Annapolis, USNA and Annapolis Mall! Walk to nearby restaurants and grocery. Water privileges and pool. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Great value for this close in location in Annapolis. Liability insurance required. Pets - case by case with pet deposit.