3 SPA CREEK LANDING

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Wonderfully renovated, walk in level Condo, with views of the inlet off Spa Creek. Tons of light granite and stainless kitchen, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and sunny porch makes this 1 bedroom condo the perfect full time residence or weekend get away. Extra storage area also with unit and located directly below the condo. This gated community offers Swimming pool and tennis courts Walk to everything that maritime Eastport offers. Pets on a pet by pet basis. 2 year minimum lease required.