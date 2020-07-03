All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3 Juliana Cir W

3 Juliana Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

3 Juliana Circle West, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Historic Annapolis! Walk on inside to a tiled foyer with direct access to your one car garage! There is a finished lower level which is a perfect den space with access to the backyard and a working fireplace! The second level has a huge living room with dark laminate flooring and a separated dining room with access to your rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a pantry, an island that provides ample counter/cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances! The top level has a two master suites with double closets, wall to wall carpeting, and a full bathroom in each! There is also a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience.

Minutes from downtown Annapolis with ample shops & restaurants!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5687486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Juliana Cir W have any available units?
3 Juliana Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Juliana Cir W have?
Some of 3 Juliana Cir W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Juliana Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
3 Juliana Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Juliana Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Juliana Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 3 Juliana Cir W offer parking?
Yes, 3 Juliana Cir W offers parking.
Does 3 Juliana Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Juliana Cir W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Juliana Cir W have a pool?
No, 3 Juliana Cir W does not have a pool.
Does 3 Juliana Cir W have accessible units?
No, 3 Juliana Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Juliana Cir W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Juliana Cir W does not have units with dishwashers.

