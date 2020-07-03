3 Juliana Cir W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Historic Annapolis! Walk on inside to a tiled foyer with direct access to your one car garage! There is a finished lower level which is a perfect den space with access to the backyard and a working fireplace! The second level has a huge living room with dark laminate flooring and a separated dining room with access to your rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a pantry, an island that provides ample counter/cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances! The top level has a two master suites with double closets, wall to wall carpeting, and a full bathroom in each! There is also a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience.



Minutes from downtown Annapolis with ample shops & restaurants!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5687486)