Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

View of Naval academy - One bedroom second floor in building of four units. 2nd floor with wood floors, fireplace for decoration only. Screened in porch at rear of house. Storage and Shared laundry in basement. Parking permit required by City of Annapolis. Tenant pays own electric and shared split water and common area electric with other tenants.