1127 Lake Heron #1B

Lake Heron - Ground Level Condo - Ground Level - Lake Heron unit for rent. 2 bed/2 bath. 1200 sq ft with fireplace, two patios, large great room and MBR. Kitchen is fabulous with stone colored counter tops, white cabinets and white appliances. Natural wood floors in common areas, stack washer and dryer. Tons of storage closet space. Enjoy wooded/water views from living room and kitchen. Community is located on a wooded water view site along the Chesapeake and Lake Heron. This is a must see. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and condo fees. Tenant is responsible for electric service only. Community has pool.



Pets are considered and reviewed on a case by case bases with a $25.00 per month pet rent added.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact:

Benjamin Mueller

Innovative Properties

(410) 268-8400



