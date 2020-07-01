All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM

1127 Lake Heron #1B

1127 Lake Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Lake Heron Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Lake Heron - Ground Level Condo - Ground Level - Lake Heron unit for rent. 2 bed/2 bath. 1200 sq ft with fireplace, two patios, large great room and MBR. Kitchen is fabulous with stone colored counter tops, white cabinets and white appliances. Natural wood floors in common areas, stack washer and dryer. Tons of storage closet space. Enjoy wooded/water views from living room and kitchen. Community is located on a wooded water view site along the Chesapeake and Lake Heron. This is a must see. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and condo fees. Tenant is responsible for electric service only. Community has pool.

Pets are considered and reviewed on a case by case bases with a $25.00 per month pet rent added.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact:
Benjamin Mueller
Innovative Properties
(410) 268-8400

(RLNE5649037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Lake Heron #1B have any available units?
1127 Lake Heron #1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Lake Heron #1B have?
Some of 1127 Lake Heron #1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Lake Heron #1B currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Lake Heron #1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Lake Heron #1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 Lake Heron #1B is pet friendly.
Does 1127 Lake Heron #1B offer parking?
No, 1127 Lake Heron #1B does not offer parking.
Does 1127 Lake Heron #1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 Lake Heron #1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Lake Heron #1B have a pool?
Yes, 1127 Lake Heron #1B has a pool.
Does 1127 Lake Heron #1B have accessible units?
No, 1127 Lake Heron #1B does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Lake Heron #1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Lake Heron #1B does not have units with dishwashers.

