1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New video tour https://youtu.be/hXMrRK3uAwg Adorable Eastport Cottage available immediately. Newly refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Amazing natural light in open living space with skylights. Energy efficient appliances. Conveniently located across from Eastport Shopping Plaza and walking distance to downtown. Pets considered on case by case basis.