New video tour https://youtu.be/hXMrRK3uAwg Adorable Eastport Cottage available immediately. Newly refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Amazing natural light in open living space with skylights. Energy efficient appliances. Conveniently located across from Eastport Shopping Plaza and walking distance to downtown. Pets considered on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 BAY RIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.