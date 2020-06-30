All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B

1117 Lake Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Lake Heron Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B - 1117 Lake Heron Available 03/20/20 Renovated Lake Heron Loft - Very Spacious 1500 sq ft LOFT unit located in Lake Heron Condos. Unit includes 25 ft cathedral ceilings, skylights, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Features include open concept living with wood burning fireplaces, 2 balconies, and huge master bedrooms. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Water/Sewer and Condo Fees are included in rent.

For more information please contact:
Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
410-268-8400
bmueller@innovprop.com

(RLNE2573349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B have any available units?
1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B have?
Some of 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B offer parking?
No, 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B have a pool?
No, 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B have accessible units?
No, 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Lake Heron Drive #3B does not have units with dishwashers.

