Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

111 Conduit Street

111 Conduit Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 Conduit Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Home in Historic District! Steps from Downtown! - Located in the heart of the Historic District, this 4 level, 4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex was updated in 2013 with refinished floors, new wall to wall carpet on top level, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances! Light fixtures, vanity and 2nd floor bath sink replaced, plantation blinds, 2 wood burning fireplaces, screened in porch, basement. Convenient walk to downtown, water. No smokers. Pets case by case basis.

(RLNE2662737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Conduit Street have any available units?
111 Conduit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Conduit Street have?
Some of 111 Conduit Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Conduit Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Conduit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Conduit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Conduit Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 Conduit Street offer parking?
No, 111 Conduit Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Conduit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Conduit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Conduit Street have a pool?
No, 111 Conduit Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Conduit Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Conduit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Conduit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Conduit Street does not have units with dishwashers.

