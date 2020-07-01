111 Conduit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Home in Historic District! Steps from Downtown! - Located in the heart of the Historic District, this 4 level, 4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex was updated in 2013 with refinished floors, new wall to wall carpet on top level, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances! Light fixtures, vanity and 2nd floor bath sink replaced, plantation blinds, 2 wood burning fireplaces, screened in porch, basement. Convenient walk to downtown, water. No smokers. Pets case by case basis.



