All apartments in Annapolis Neck
Find more places like 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis Neck, MD
/
7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT

7022 Channel Village Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis Neck
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7022 Channel Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Resort Living all year round in this spacious well appointed condo overlooking Marina and Bay with a Security Gate, 2 outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, jogging oyster paths, Private Beach, 2 Fishing Piers, walk to upscale Restaurant, boat slips available, kayak storage and close to downtown Annapolis. Condo has FP, two balconies, updated kitchen, large loft w/half bath, beautiful views. Available immediately. This is a must to see. This unit is also for sale and seller is willing to do a rent with option to purchase. Tenant to pay one time fee to HOA $200.00. No Pets This property is also For Sale, MLS# MDAA100364

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT have any available units?
7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT have?
Some of 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT offers parking.
Does 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT has a pool.
Does 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT have accessible units?
No, 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7022 CHANNEL VILLAGE,, #202 COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Annapolis Neck 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAnnapolis Neck Apartments with Garages
Annapolis Neck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnnapolis Neck Apartments with Parking
Annapolis Neck Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBowie, MDAccokeek, MDOverlea, MDBrock Hall, MDChesapeake Beach, MDCalverton, MDEaston, MD
Cloverly, MDMitchellville, MDRiviera Beach, MDKettering, MDBowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College