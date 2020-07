Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

VACANT AND AVAILABLE NOW. Relaxing Water View of the marina and Luxury Living in Unique Gated Resort Style Community. This friendly and active community features available Deep Water Marina for yachts to 85', 1500' of Sandy Beach on the Chesapeake Bay, 2 pools - 1 on the Bay with Panoramic Vistas, Tennis Courts, Oyster Shell Walking Paths, and on-site Restaurant, 24 hour security. Near downtown Annapolis and major roadways. No Pets. Photos from previous tenant.