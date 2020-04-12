1308 BEACHVIEW

Amenities

Offered for rent or for sale. LOCATION! Graciously sited on .46 acres in a premium cul de sac just steps away from a sandy beach, this 5/6 BR 4.5 Bath four level home has STUNNING WATER VIEWS, and is an excellent value in the luxury market. Awesome pond and South River water views from almost EVERY ROOM! Spacious gourmet kitchen opens to breakfast area and deck overlooking level rear yard and waterfront. Cozy family room w/ woodstove & builts in. Entry level bedroom suite...ideal for au pair or inlaw. Separate formal dining room with plantation shutters and gleaming hardwood floors. Luxurious master retreat with superbath. Multiple balconies to enjoy this nature lovers paradise. Side entry three car garage. Flexible space for all! Community amenities include a waterside pool & children's wading pool, clubhouse, marina, launch ramp, tennis/pickleball court and beaches. Just minutes to downtown historic Annapolis and major commuting routes. Square footage in tax record wrong, some pics virtually staged to give you decorating ideas!