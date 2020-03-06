All apartments in Annapolis Neck
Home
/
Annapolis Neck, MD
/
1253 CREEK DR
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1253 CREEK DR

1253 Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Annapolis Neck
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

1253 Creek Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Great house, great neighborhood, great new price! Why live in a townhouse or condo when you can have your own yard and space! This single family home is nestled on a quiet street in water privileged Oyster Harbor Community. Entire home has been freshly painted, gleaming hardwood floors and new window treatments. This is a one level home with two bedrooms (master has his and her closets), den/office (great for teleworking) , bathroom, living room and kitchen. Picturesque backyard with deck, shed and fire pit. Owner provides maintenance contracts for all appliances - no fees associated with calling in a repair. Plenty of parking for boat or other watercraft on site. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 CREEK DR have any available units?
1253 CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 1253 CREEK DR have?
Some of 1253 CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1253 CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 1253 CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1253 CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 1253 CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 1253 CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 1253 CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 1253 CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

