1253 CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Great house, great neighborhood, great new price! Why live in a townhouse or condo when you can have your own yard and space! This single family home is nestled on a quiet street in water privileged Oyster Harbor Community. Entire home has been freshly painted, gleaming hardwood floors and new window treatments. This is a one level home with two bedrooms (master has his and her closets), den/office (great for teleworking) , bathroom, living room and kitchen. Picturesque backyard with deck, shed and fire pit. Owner provides maintenance contracts for all appliances - no fees associated with calling in a repair. Plenty of parking for boat or other watercraft on site. Pets on a case by case basis.