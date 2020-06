Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this READY TO MOVE IN 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo! This condo offers large windows bringing in lots of natural light and open airy feel. This unit has new carpeting that provide warmth in the winter times and this unit has 1 assigned parking space. Short drive to Metzerott Plaza shopping center and the 495 Beltway. This condo is also available to purchase too!!! Call your realtor agent and make an appointment today!!! This condo is a MUST SEE!!