1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
145 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Adelphi, MD
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,105
744 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
1 Unit Available
9200 EDWARDS WAY
9200 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Secure building. Full time receptionist on duty in lobby. Very friendly staff. Residents seem very happy with living at The Racquet Club. All units have balconies. Outdoor pool, tennis courts, covered parking, work out gym, meeting room.
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
788 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
26 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
665 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
37 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Langley Park
4 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Langley Park
10 Units Available
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Chillum
1 Unit Available
3450 TOLEDO TERRACE
3450 Toledo Terrace, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
718 sqft
All Utilities included !!! Move in ready condo. Well maintain apartment in the second floor near to the elevator and same floor laundry facilities. 24 hours concierge in a secure building. Amenities include Gym and swimming pool.
101 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
889 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,728
768 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
18 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
707 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,407
787 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,935
730 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Takoma
8 Units Available
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,720
654 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
Brookland
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,870
613 sqft
Located just minutes from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station. Art Deco-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, courtyard and pet spa.
Chillum
18 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
720 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
11 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
33 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
17 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,586
550 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
