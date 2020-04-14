8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Tony Williams and The Lease Collection Presents This Beautiful 2,376 Sq ft Single Family Home In Lovely North Hampton Neighborhood Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Large Dining Room, Bedrooms and Master Bedroom /w Walk-In Closet, Stand Up Shower, Deep Soak Tub, Dual Vanity Sink Washer Dryer Upstairs and In-Law Suite on Lower Basement Level. This Property is Conveniently Located near College Park, MD, Washington, DC and is Just Minutes from i495. Combo Lock - Call or Text Office @ 301.893.7205 for Showing Details