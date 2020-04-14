All apartments in Adelphi
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE

8913 Tonbridge Ter · No Longer Available
Location

8913 Tonbridge Ter, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tony Williams and The Lease Collection Presents This Beautiful 2,376 Sq ft Single Family Home In Lovely North Hampton Neighborhood Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Large Dining Room, Bedrooms and Master Bedroom /w Walk-In Closet, Stand Up Shower, Deep Soak Tub, Dual Vanity Sink Washer Dryer Upstairs and In-Law Suite on Lower Basement Level. This Property is Conveniently Located near College Park, MD, Washington, DC and is Just Minutes from i495. Combo Lock - Call or Text Office @ 301.893.7205 for Showing Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8913 TONBRIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

