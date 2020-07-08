8420 20TH AVENUE

Amenities

Don't miss this great opportunity. This is a four level single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Recently renovated with a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new hard wood floors in all the four bedrooms and upper living area, new laminated floors on lower living level and kitchen. completed basement with VCT commercial tiles. fresh paint all interior and exterior areas. Comes with a large fenced backyard. The living, dining and kitchen floors are all laminated. This 4 bed 2.5 bath SFH is very close to the shopping and bus lines. The A/C unit is relatively new with a ten year warranty in place. No HOA