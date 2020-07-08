All apartments in Adelphi
Find more places like 8420 20TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adelphi, MD
/
8420 20TH AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

8420 20TH AVENUE

8420 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Adelphi
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8420 20th Avenue, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss this great opportunity. This is a four level single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Recently renovated with a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new hard wood floors in all the four bedrooms and upper living area, new laminated floors on lower living level and kitchen. completed basement with VCT commercial tiles. fresh paint all interior and exterior areas. Comes with a large fenced backyard. The living, dining and kitchen floors are all laminated. This 4 bed 2.5 bath SFH is very close to the shopping and bus lines. The A/C unit is relatively new with a ten year warranty in place. No HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 20TH AVENUE have any available units?
8420 20TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 8420 20TH AVENUE have?
Some of 8420 20TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 20TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8420 20TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 20TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8420 20TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 8420 20TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8420 20TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8420 20TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8420 20TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 20TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8420 20TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8420 20TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8420 20TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 20TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8420 20TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8420 20TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8420 20TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way
Adelphi, MD 20783
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road
Adelphi, MD 20783
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783

Similar Pages

Adelphi 1 BedroomsAdelphi 2 Bedrooms
Adelphi Apartments with BalconyAdelphi Apartments with Gym
Adelphi Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America