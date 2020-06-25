8408 Adelphi Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Credit and Background Checks are required.



Large well maintained 4 bedroom 1 bathroom on main floor in house features ceramic flooring throughout entire area, it has a full kitchen and private laundry area off the living/dining room. House is pet friendly for an additional fee. No Dogs.



*** HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT***



If you would like to rent the 4 bedroom, 1 bath, the rent is $1,990, Security Deposit: $1,990.



Non refundable Pet fee: $300 per pet



Application fee: $25 per application



https://360-pm.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home