Adelphi, MD
8408 Adelphi Rd
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

8408 Adelphi Rd

8408 Adelphi Road · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Credit and Background Checks are required.

Large well maintained 4 bedroom 1 bathroom on main floor in house features ceramic flooring throughout entire area, it has a full kitchen and private laundry area off the living/dining room. House is pet friendly for an additional fee. No Dogs.

*** HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT***

If you would like to rent the 4 bedroom, 1 bath, the rent is $1,990, Security Deposit: $1,990.

Non refundable Pet fee: $300 per pet

Application fee: $25 per application

https://360-pm.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 Adelphi Rd have any available units?
8408 Adelphi Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 8408 Adelphi Rd have?
Some of 8408 Adelphi Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 Adelphi Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Adelphi Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Adelphi Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8408 Adelphi Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8408 Adelphi Rd offer parking?
No, 8408 Adelphi Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8408 Adelphi Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 Adelphi Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Adelphi Rd have a pool?
No, 8408 Adelphi Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8408 Adelphi Rd have accessible units?
No, 8408 Adelphi Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Adelphi Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 Adelphi Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8408 Adelphi Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8408 Adelphi Rd has units with air conditioning.
