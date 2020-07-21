All apartments in Adelphi
8312 Curry Plaza
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:36 PM

8312 Curry Plaza

8312 Curry Place · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Curry Place, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
This SFH sits on a beautiful lot in a quiet neighborhood and just minutes from the University of Maryland. Ideal for graduate students, faculty members or employee and staff member and family. Large family room with fireplace and a large study which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Owner is acceptable to renting furnished or partially furnished if would like. Freshly painted, eat-in-kitchen, cable ready and W/D in home. Easy access to Rt. 193, Rt. 1 and Rt. 495 and just 10 minutes from the College Park Metro and the center of UMD. Pets considered with deposit. No smoking. Good credit and good rental history. For more information including the rental criteria and showings please call or email Alec at (301) 452-6821

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Curry Plaza have any available units?
8312 Curry Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 8312 Curry Plaza have?
Some of 8312 Curry Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Curry Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Curry Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Curry Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 Curry Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 8312 Curry Plaza offer parking?
No, 8312 Curry Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 8312 Curry Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Curry Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Curry Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 8312 Curry Plaza has a pool.
Does 8312 Curry Plaza have accessible units?
No, 8312 Curry Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Curry Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 Curry Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Curry Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 Curry Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
