8312 Curry Plaza

This SFH sits on a beautiful lot in a quiet neighborhood and just minutes from the University of Maryland. Ideal for graduate students, faculty members or employee and staff member and family. Large family room with fireplace and a large study which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Owner is acceptable to renting furnished or partially furnished if would like. Freshly painted, eat-in-kitchen, cable ready and W/D in home. Easy access to Rt. 193, Rt. 1 and Rt. 495 and just 10 minutes from the College Park Metro and the center of UMD. Pets considered with deposit. No smoking. Good credit and good rental history. For more information including the rental criteria and showings please call or email Alec at (301) 452-6821