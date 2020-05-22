7910 24 Th Avenue

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This freshly painted townhouse with new carpet is located just off of University Blvd. #193 and close to Takoma Park. 10 minutes from the University of Maryland and easy access to Rt. 1 and Rt. 410. An easy walk to the park with trails and play areas and near the community pool with more playground area. The home has a large eat-in-kitchen, ceramic tile, good size basement area and fenced yard with shed and deck which is great privacy and entertaining. Home is available for immediate move-in with application, good rental history and good credit. Sorry no pets. No smoking. For more information including the rental criteria and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614