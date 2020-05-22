All apartments in Adelphi
Find more places like 7910 24 Th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adelphi, MD
/
7910 24 Th Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:57 PM

7910 24 Th Avenue

7910 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Adelphi
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7910 24th Avenue, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This freshly painted townhouse with new carpet is located just off of University Blvd. #193 and close to Takoma Park. 10 minutes from the University of Maryland and easy access to Rt. 1 and Rt. 410. An easy walk to the park with trails and play areas and near the community pool with more playground area. The home has a large eat-in-kitchen, ceramic tile, good size basement area and fenced yard with shed and deck which is great privacy and entertaining. Home is available for immediate move-in with application, good rental history and good credit. Sorry no pets. No smoking. For more information including the rental criteria and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 24 Th Avenue have any available units?
7910 24 Th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 7910 24 Th Avenue have?
Some of 7910 24 Th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 24 Th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7910 24 Th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 24 Th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7910 24 Th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 7910 24 Th Avenue offer parking?
No, 7910 24 Th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7910 24 Th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 24 Th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 24 Th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7910 24 Th Avenue has a pool.
Does 7910 24 Th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7910 24 Th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 24 Th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 24 Th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 24 Th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 24 Th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way
Adelphi, MD 20783
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road
Adelphi, MD 20783
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783

Similar Pages

Adelphi 1 BedroomsAdelphi 2 Bedrooms
Adelphi Apartments with BalconyAdelphi Apartments with Gym
Adelphi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America