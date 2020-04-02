All apartments in Accokeek
Location

2701 Lucas Run Way, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED END UNIT!! This beautiful and spacious townhome has a ton of features and is waiting for the perfect owner to enjoy! The open floor-plan makes it easy to entertain guests while enjoying cooking-outs on the deck. This highly sought-after neighborhood offers great amenities - swimming pool, basketball courts, parks/quiet benched sitting areas and most of all a true sense of community. If you are looking for a place to truly call home look no further because you've found it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY have any available units?
2701 LUCAS RUN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY have?
Some of 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2701 LUCAS RUN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY offer parking?
No, 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY has a pool.
Does 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY have accessible units?
No, 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 LUCAS RUN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

