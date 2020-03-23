All apartments in Accokeek
Last updated March 23 2020 at 4:33 PM

2207 Herring Creek Drive

2207 Herring Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Herring Creek Drive, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Over 1000sq ft of completely Brand New Basement Apartment with immaculate carpeted floors.
1 Bedroom with spacious closet
1 Bathroom
Kitchen
Gated private outside entrance
Plenty parking on the street,

Gas and electric are included. Approved pets only.

Nearby to Accokeek Academy, St. Mary School and Fort Washington Forest Elementary.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Herring Creek Drive have any available units?
2207 Herring Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
Is 2207 Herring Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Herring Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Herring Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Herring Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Herring Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2207 Herring Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Herring Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Herring Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Herring Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2207 Herring Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Herring Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2207 Herring Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Herring Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Herring Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Herring Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 Herring Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

