2207 Herring Creek Drive

Amenities
Over 1000sq ft of completely Brand New Basement Apartment with immaculate carpeted floors.
1 Bedroom with spacious closet
1 Bathroom
Kitchen
Gated private outside entrance
Plenty parking on the street,
Gas and electric are included. Approved pets only.
Nearby to Accokeek Academy, St. Mary School and Fort Washington Forest Elementary.
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.