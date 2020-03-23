2207 Herring Creek Drive

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Over 1000sq ft of completely Brand New Basement Apartment with immaculate carpeted floors.

1 Bedroom with spacious closet

1 Bathroom

Kitchen

Gated private outside entrance

Plenty parking on the street,



Gas and electric are included. Approved pets only.



Nearby to Accokeek Academy, St. Mary School and Fort Washington Forest Elementary.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.