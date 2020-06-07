All apartments in Accokeek
Accokeek, MD
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road

15504 John Dailey Road
Location

15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD 20607

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and in-law suite in basement with kitchen and laundry. Utilities are are NOT included: electricity and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Joe at 301-802-2132 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15504 John Dailey Road have any available units?
15504 John Dailey Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15504 John Dailey Road have?
Some of 15504 John Dailey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15504 John Dailey Road currently offering any rent specials?
15504 John Dailey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15504 John Dailey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15504 John Dailey Road is pet friendly.
Does 15504 John Dailey Road offer parking?
Yes, 15504 John Dailey Road does offer parking.
Does 15504 John Dailey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15504 John Dailey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15504 John Dailey Road have a pool?
No, 15504 John Dailey Road does not have a pool.
Does 15504 John Dailey Road have accessible units?
No, 15504 John Dailey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15504 John Dailey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15504 John Dailey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15504 John Dailey Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15504 John Dailey Road has units with air conditioning.
