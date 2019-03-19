All apartments in Accokeek
Find more places like 13822 Catzell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Accokeek, MD
/
13822 Catzell Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13822 Catzell Court

13822 Catzell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Accokeek
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13822 Catzell Court, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rod Sanders &amp;amp; Renters Warehouse presents a gorgeous 4 bedroom townhome in the prestigious &amp;quot;Preserves&amp;quot; community of Accokeek/Fort Washington. Spacious vaulted ceiling master suite on the front of the house w/soaking tub &amp;amp; separate shower-bath w/dual vanity sink &amp;amp; large walk-in closet. There are 2 generous size bedrooms &amp;amp; laundry rm located in back to finish out the top floor. Open layout on the main level with gas range, stainless steel appliances &amp;amp; granite counter tops in kitchen w/ breakfast nook, large family room w/ custom surround sound &amp;amp; fireplace. The newly finished basement has a large den area also with custom surround sound, fireplace &amp;amp; a bonus room great for an office, hobby rm or bedrm w/ full bath. Less than 5 years young, the owners opted for extra upgrades during construction such as solar panels &amp;amp; &amp;quot;smart&amp;quot; technology plus adding additional sq.ft. bump outs to each floor to provide over 2000 square feet of living space. Contact Rod Sanders 240-366-5677(call/text/email)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13822 Catzell Court have any available units?
13822 Catzell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 13822 Catzell Court have?
Some of 13822 Catzell Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13822 Catzell Court currently offering any rent specials?
13822 Catzell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13822 Catzell Court pet-friendly?
No, 13822 Catzell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 13822 Catzell Court offer parking?
No, 13822 Catzell Court does not offer parking.
Does 13822 Catzell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13822 Catzell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13822 Catzell Court have a pool?
No, 13822 Catzell Court does not have a pool.
Does 13822 Catzell Court have accessible units?
No, 13822 Catzell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13822 Catzell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13822 Catzell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13822 Catzell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13822 Catzell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Accokeek 3 BedroomsAccokeek Apartments with Balconies
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VALake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VA
Mitchellville, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MDRosaryville, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University