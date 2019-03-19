13822 Catzell Court

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rod Sanders &amp; Renters Warehouse presents a gorgeous 4 bedroom townhome in the prestigious &quot;Preserves&quot; community of Accokeek/Fort Washington. Spacious vaulted ceiling master suite on the front of the house w/soaking tub &amp; separate shower-bath w/dual vanity sink &amp; large walk-in closet. There are 2 generous size bedrooms &amp; laundry rm located in back to finish out the top floor. Open layout on the main level with gas range, stainless steel appliances &amp; granite counter tops in kitchen w/ breakfast nook, large family room w/ custom surround sound &amp; fireplace. The newly finished basement has a large den area also with custom surround sound, fireplace &amp; a bonus room great for an office, hobby rm or bedrm w/ full bath. Less than 5 years young, the owners opted for extra upgrades during construction such as solar panels &amp; &quot;smart&quot; technology plus adding additional sq.ft. bump outs to each floor to provide over 2000 square feet of living space. Contact Rod Sanders 240-366-5677(call/text/email)