Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4 bedroom 2 full 1 half bath colonial available for immediate occupancy. Beautiful single-family home close to APG and I-95. Large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space overlooks the family room with fireplace. The second floor boasts 4 bedrooms including the Master with an ensuite bath. Home is equipped with solar panels so monthly energy bills are extremely low. Large deck that overlooks the large backyard, home backs to trees.