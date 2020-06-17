Skymark Tower

Amenities

Newly Renovated Apartments in Worcester! Worcester s tallest residential building stands 24 stories above the buzz of the city and offers the best views in all of Metro West! Come see our new renovations and learn about BIG changes and updates coming to this landmark community. Offering a small collection of brand-new loft style studios and one bedroom apartments plus newly renovated one and two bedroom styles we promise to have something for everyone. Apartment renovations include plank flooring, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, two tone paint package, new lighting and more! Live steps from the newly transformed theater district, local shopping, dining and the future site of the WooSox Stadium. Located within walking distance to public transportation and major highways, commenting to work will be a breeze. Fitness Center Game Room Lounge Business Center On-Site Management Office Laundry on Each Floor Garage Parking Elevator Access Secure Entry Package Acceptance



Terms: One year lease