Skymark Tower

600 Main Street · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608
Downtown Worcester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
package receiving
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
package receiving
Newly Renovated Apartments in Worcester! Worcester s tallest residential building stands 24 stories above the buzz of the city and offers the best views in all of Metro West! Come see our new renovations and learn about BIG changes and updates coming to this landmark community. Offering a small collection of brand-new loft style studios and one bedroom apartments plus newly renovated one and two bedroom styles we promise to have something for everyone. Apartment renovations include plank flooring, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, two tone paint package, new lighting and more! Live steps from the newly transformed theater district, local shopping, dining and the future site of the WooSox Stadium. Located within walking distance to public transportation and major highways, commenting to work will be a breeze. Fitness Center Game Room Lounge Business Center On-Site Management Office Laundry on Each Floor Garage Parking Elevator Access Secure Entry Package Acceptance Fitness Center Game Room Lounge Business Center On-Site Management Office Laundry on Each Floor Garage Parking Elevator Access Secure Entry Package Acceptance

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skymark Tower have any available units?
Skymark Tower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester, MA.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does Skymark Tower have?
Some of Skymark Tower's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skymark Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Skymark Tower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skymark Tower pet-friendly?
No, Skymark Tower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does Skymark Tower offer parking?
Yes, Skymark Tower does offer parking.
Does Skymark Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Skymark Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Skymark Tower have a pool?
No, Skymark Tower does not have a pool.
Does Skymark Tower have accessible units?
No, Skymark Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Skymark Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, Skymark Tower does not have units with dishwashers.
