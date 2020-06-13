Apartment List
MA
/
worcester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Worcester
34 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
431 Park Ave 4
431 Park Ave, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
431 Park Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 293571 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on third floor available immediately. With private balcony, off-street parking and hardwood flooring. Good credit and references.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greendale
1 Unit Available
38 Francis St
38 Francis Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
Available 07/02/20 End unit 2BR,2BA townhouse in quiet Greendale - Property Id: 121218 This is a huge 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse with tons of light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Grafton Hill
1 Unit Available
38 Plantation St
38 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Crown Hill-Piedmont
1 Unit Available
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor
16 Bellevue Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment on third floor of a very well maintained three-decker. The apartment features a brand new heating unit, new flooring, and fresh paint. The other two tenants are very clean and quiet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Quinsigamond Village
1 Unit Available
8 North Steele St.
8 North Steele Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Pride of ownership in this immaculate and meticulously maintained 1st floor sun filled 2 bedroom spacious apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Indian Lake East
1 Unit Available
43 Whitman Rd.
43 Whitman Road, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
WEST SIDE single-family rental just off Salisbury Street. Three bedrooms split style home offers additional space in the lower level can be used as family room and separate area for office/game room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Vernon Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Dorchester Street - 1
6 Dorchester Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Sun drenched ground floor unit with gleaming hardwood floors. Large private patio. Located in a quiet, safe neighborhood with parking. Unit is modern, light and airy. Large walk-in closet. Section 8 rents are acceptable.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Shrewsbury Street
1 Unit Available
25 Chilmark St
25 Chilmark Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
This is three bed one bath unit. The unit is in the 1st floor of the three Decker. The unit is huge with around 1300 sq ft of area. In unit washer and dryer hook ups. It is close to route 9 and Shrewsbury street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Grafton Hill
1 Unit Available
327 Bridle Path
327 Bridle Path, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
Waterfront Apartment! Walkout basement level. This is a 2 family home - this unit is in the lower level of this house - basement level, facing water - main house is rented. Patio is shared with the other unit - large enough to share.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Vernon Hill
1 Unit Available
4 Burton Court - 4
4 Burton Court, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1742 sqft
Newly renovated. This unit has 1 bedroom and a bonus room that could serve as another bedroom or an office/study. Brand new stainless steel appliances and central air system. Right off of Rt 146, very easy access to the highway.
Results within 1 mile of Worcester

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
20 Shrewsbury Green
20 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
680 sqft
Spacious updated desirable Shrewsbury Green Condominiums. One bedroom, one full bath unit well maintained, newer appliances, and recent floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
210 S. Quinsigamond Ave
210 South Quinsigamond Avenue, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Newly painted top to bottom! Welcome home to beautiful Shrewsbury on Lake Quinsigamond. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, central air, walk out finished lover level with full bathroom and outdoor patio area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2 Bagley Avenue
2 Bagley Avenue, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
Superb 2 family home located in sought after Shrewsbury. The 2nd floor unit consist of 2 bedrooms,1 bath, open floor concept for Kitchen/dining. Updated kitchen/bath with stainless steel appliances & new recess lights throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
$1,318
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Minuteman Way
11 Minuteman Way, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
11 Minuteman Way Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SHREWSBURY!!! - Check out a 3D Tour of this home here! https://my.matterport.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
58 School Street
58 School Street, Worcester County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3607 sqft
58 School Street Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Single-Family Home in Desirable Shrewsbury!!!! - CHECK OUT A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS PROPERTY HERE: https://my.matterport.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2 Jay Kip Way
2 Jay Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
*** 55 and older senior living.*** This new construction single story apartment offers privacy and country living. Washer, dryer, refrigerator stove and dishwasher included. HVAC, propane. Energy efficient. Parking for 2 cars off street. Patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
237 South Street
237 South Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1877 sqft
Welcome to Maplewood Condominiums! Beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath sunny & bright townhome including a third floor loft & spacious finished lower level leading to your own private patio & backyard area.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
City Guide for Worcester, MA

“WAR-CHES-TAH?” Nope. “WOO-STER?” Try again. WOO-STAH? Now you're talking like a local – but are you ready to actually be a local?

Woostah comes in seventh on a recent list of "Most Commonly Misspelled Cities in America". It also has loads of parks, 13 in all – count 'em – 13! Not only that, but large concert venue and a wide array of affordable housing options. So let's start looking! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Worcester, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Worcester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

