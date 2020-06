Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

WEST SIDE single-family rental just off Salisbury Street. Three bedrooms split style home offers additional space in the lower level can be used as family room and separate area for office/game room. Open living room dining area with sliders to 3 season sunroom. Hardwood floors, 2 full baths, 1 car attached garage. Partially fenced back yard with a shed. ** Showings start Thursday by Appointment Only 30 minutes apart. All must wear mask and gloves 2 people at a time plus agent.**