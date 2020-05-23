All apartments in Worcester
Find more places like 327 Bridle Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worcester, MA
/
327 Bridle Path
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

327 Bridle Path

327 Bridle Path · (508) 799-4900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Worcester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

327 Bridle Path, Worcester, MA 01604
Grafton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
tennis court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Waterfront Apartment! Walkout basement level. This is a 2 family home - this unit is in the lower level of this house - basement level, facing water - main house is rented. Patio is shared with the other unit - large enough to share. Live like you're on vacation every day in this 1 bedroom Waterfront apartment with views of Lake Quinsigamond. Just down the street from the State Park which offers fishing, swimming, walking/biking, tennis & more! Minutes to UMASS. Great commuter location, just minutes to MA Pike, Rt 20 & 290. Tenant to handle their own snow removal. No pets. Washer & Dryer located in unit. Credit check for all applicants required. Ready to move in! Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Bridle Path have any available units?
327 Bridle Path has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Bridle Path have?
Some of 327 Bridle Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Bridle Path currently offering any rent specials?
327 Bridle Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Bridle Path pet-friendly?
No, 327 Bridle Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 327 Bridle Path offer parking?
No, 327 Bridle Path does not offer parking.
Does 327 Bridle Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Bridle Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Bridle Path have a pool?
No, 327 Bridle Path does not have a pool.
Does 327 Bridle Path have accessible units?
No, 327 Bridle Path does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Bridle Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Bridle Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 327 Bridle Path?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave
Worcester, MA 01604
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA 01608
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr
Worcester, MA 01545
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive
Worcester, MA 01612

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms
Worcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Dog Friendly Apartments
Worcester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity