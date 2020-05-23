327 Bridle Path

Amenities

Waterfront Apartment! Walkout basement level. This is a 2 family home - this unit is in the lower level of this house - basement level, facing water - main house is rented. Patio is shared with the other unit - large enough to share. Live like you're on vacation every day in this 1 bedroom Waterfront apartment with views of Lake Quinsigamond. Just down the street from the State Park which offers fishing, swimming, walking/biking, tennis & more! Minutes to UMASS. Great commuter location, just minutes to MA Pike, Rt 20 & 290. Tenant to handle their own snow removal. No pets. Washer & Dryer located in unit. Credit check for all applicants required. Ready to move in! Street parking only.