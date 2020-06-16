28 Hilton Ave

Amenities

Awesome 3 bedroom first floor unit in Owner-occupied two-family close to UMass, shopping, schools, and highways. Completely renovated 2018 with new appliances including stackable washer/dryer in unit. Off street parking and large yard in residential area close to the Shrewsbury line. No pets. No smoking. Owner requires first/last/security. Available August 1st. Showings Sat 6/20 by appointment only. Per Covid regs, potential tenant and agent must wear face mask and gloves. No more than 3 people plus agent at showings please