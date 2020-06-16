All apartments in Worcester
Find more places like 28 Hilton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worcester, MA
/
28 Hilton Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:34 PM

28 Hilton Ave

28 Hilton Avenue · (508) 595-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Worcester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28 Hilton Avenue, Worcester, MA 01604
Grafton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome 3 bedroom first floor unit in Owner-occupied two-family close to UMass, shopping, schools, and highways. Completely renovated 2018 with new appliances including stackable washer/dryer in unit. Off street parking and large yard in residential area close to the Shrewsbury line. No pets. No smoking. Owner requires first/last/security. Available August 1st. Showings Sat 6/20 by appointment only. Per Covid regs, potential tenant and agent must wear face mask and gloves. No more than 3 people plus agent at showings please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Hilton Ave have any available units?
28 Hilton Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Hilton Ave have?
Some of 28 Hilton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Hilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28 Hilton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Hilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 28 Hilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 28 Hilton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 28 Hilton Ave does offer parking.
Does 28 Hilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Hilton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Hilton Ave have a pool?
No, 28 Hilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 28 Hilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 28 Hilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Hilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Hilton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 28 Hilton Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA 01608
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive
Worcester, MA 01612
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave
Worcester, MA 01604
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr
Worcester, MA 01545

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms
Worcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Dog Friendly Apartments
Worcester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity