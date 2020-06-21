All apartments in Worcester
177 Belmont Street - 3L
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:01 PM

177 Belmont Street - 3L

177 Belmont St · (617) 600-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605
Bell Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This place was renovated with all new plumbing, gas, electrical service, central heating and cooling. New kitchens and bathrooms. Perfect location for a family. Right across the street is the Belmont Street Community School, if you're looking at getting your child a head start into a great private school. Down the street are the Bell Hill Park and Chandler Hill Park, perfect for families on the weekends. The police department is only a 4 minute drive down the street so you know you are in a safe community. If you are an MCPHS Student, the Lincoln Sq Campus is only a 5 min drive or a 15 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Belmont Street - 3L have any available units?
177 Belmont Street - 3L has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
Is 177 Belmont Street - 3L currently offering any rent specials?
177 Belmont Street - 3L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Belmont Street - 3L pet-friendly?
No, 177 Belmont Street - 3L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 177 Belmont Street - 3L offer parking?
No, 177 Belmont Street - 3L does not offer parking.
Does 177 Belmont Street - 3L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Belmont Street - 3L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Belmont Street - 3L have a pool?
No, 177 Belmont Street - 3L does not have a pool.
Does 177 Belmont Street - 3L have accessible units?
No, 177 Belmont Street - 3L does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Belmont Street - 3L have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Belmont Street - 3L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Belmont Street - 3L have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Belmont Street - 3L does not have units with air conditioning.
