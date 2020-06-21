177 Belmont Street - 3L

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

This place was renovated with all new plumbing, gas, electrical service, central heating and cooling. New kitchens and bathrooms. Perfect location for a family. Right across the street is the Belmont Street Community School, if you're looking at getting your child a head start into a great private school. Down the street are the Bell Hill Park and Chandler Hill Park, perfect for families on the weekends. The police department is only a 4 minute drive down the street so you know you are in a safe community. If you are an MCPHS Student, the Lincoln Sq Campus is only a 5 min drive or a 15 minute walk.