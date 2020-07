Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tucked away in a small cul-de-sac setting, this beautifully renovated three bedroom, two full bath townhouse is spacious and updated. Featuring a generous living room with beautiful hardwood flooring and marble fireplace, a bathroom on each living floor, and three bedrooms. Bonus space includes partially finished basement with washer and dryer as well as a one car garage, and two additional parking spots. Home can be rented furnished if you desire. Just move right in!